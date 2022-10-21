National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.16 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

