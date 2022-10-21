Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

