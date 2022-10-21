iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

