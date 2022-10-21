Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 302,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.