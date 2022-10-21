Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $21.58 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

