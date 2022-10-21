iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

