Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

