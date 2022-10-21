Lincoln National Corp Buys 384 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $56.68 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

