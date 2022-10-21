Lincoln National Corp Purchases 349 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

