iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

