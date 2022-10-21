Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,577,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,836 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

