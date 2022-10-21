57,176 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.