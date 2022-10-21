57,176 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

