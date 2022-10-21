Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.