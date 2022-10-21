Lincoln National Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

