Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.27% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVAL. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

