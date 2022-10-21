SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $69.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.