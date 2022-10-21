SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $35.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.