Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 24,654 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

