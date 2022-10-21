U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 118,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 78,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

