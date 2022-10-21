MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

