MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 364 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

