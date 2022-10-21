MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.73 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

