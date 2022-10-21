MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 172 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $751,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.91.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $356.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.49, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average of $454.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

