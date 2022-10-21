MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $526.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $614.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

