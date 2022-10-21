MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 964 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

