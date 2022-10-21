20,809 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFUV opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

