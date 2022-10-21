MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

