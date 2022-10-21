MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $540,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,681,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

