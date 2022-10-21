22,840 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 79,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

