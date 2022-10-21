First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 854 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:D opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

