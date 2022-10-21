MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 354.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 73.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

