First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.9 %

GIS stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.