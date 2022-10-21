MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 195 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

