46,684 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.19 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

