First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $68.95 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.19.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

