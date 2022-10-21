Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $113.51 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

