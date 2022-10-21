First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $309.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

