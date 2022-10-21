First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ opened at $222.53 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

