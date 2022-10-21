Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,729 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

