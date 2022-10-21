First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

