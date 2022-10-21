Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $222.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

