Empirical Finance LLC Has $278,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

