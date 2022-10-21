First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 760.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,188,000 after acquiring an additional 240,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after acquiring an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $42.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.