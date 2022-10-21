Tobam Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $66,632,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $198.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.78 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

