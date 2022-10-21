Tobam Has $90,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tobam raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after buying an additional 2,220,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after buying an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

