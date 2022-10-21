Tobam Has $112,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tobam reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sysco were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after buying an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after buying an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

