First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

