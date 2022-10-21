Tobam Purchases Shares of 488 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $354.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $362.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

