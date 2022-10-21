Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK opened at $22.45 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

