Tobam Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tobam increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CarMax were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 239.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 9.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

